Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Nutrien stock opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

