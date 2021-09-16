Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Up 293.4% in August

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,200 shares, an increase of 293.4% from the August 15th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NVG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.01. 244,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,963. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $18.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,573 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 574,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

