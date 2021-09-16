Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Up 276.1% in August

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, an increase of 276.1% from the August 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRO. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $10,727,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,278,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 235,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,029,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after buying an additional 213,966 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 172,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 105,062 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE JRO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 130,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,628. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

