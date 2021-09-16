Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Up 275.0% in August

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,262,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 6.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,507. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $12.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

