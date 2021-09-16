nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,647,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,605 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,152,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after acquiring an additional 345,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NVT opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 137.71 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

