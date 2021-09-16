NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.31.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.13. The company had a trading volume of 383,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,465,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.84. The company has a market capitalization of $548.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. NVIDIA has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $230.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,784 shares of company stock worth $89,734,624. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 482.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

