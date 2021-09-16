NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 33.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,158 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $212.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

