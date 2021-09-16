O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 269,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,190.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 82,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $464,307.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,928,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,697,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,276 shares of company stock worth $1,827,885. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CPRX shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

