O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $4,409,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Jabil by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 102,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $62.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $279,998.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,421,712.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

