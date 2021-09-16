O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 1,921.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 46,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107,112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,867,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $130,481,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

NYSE NCLH opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.