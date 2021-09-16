O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 62.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $11.48 on Thursday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.87.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

