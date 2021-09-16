O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 559 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Centrus Energy worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 96,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $290,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,765.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $897,240. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $39.90.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

