Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 42.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 20.3% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 255,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,146 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPI opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OPI shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

