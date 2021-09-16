Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.770-$-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Okta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.250-$-0.240 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.18. The company had a trading volume of 39,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Okta has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.32.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Okta will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KGI Securities started coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.67.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,373 shares of company stock valued at $50,356,464. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

