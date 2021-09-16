Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.78.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.97%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,755 shares of company stock worth $62,479. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

