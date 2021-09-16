OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to post earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.64 and the lowest is $2.03. OneMain posted earnings per share of $2.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.36 to $11.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $9.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

OMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $56.19 on Monday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

