Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the August 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OPHLY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 11,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

