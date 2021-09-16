Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the August 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OPHLY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 11,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $10.93.
