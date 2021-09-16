Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $87.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $244.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.