Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Set at $89.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) received a $89.00 target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock opened at $87.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.