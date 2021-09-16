Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. increased their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

NYSE ORCL opened at $87.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

