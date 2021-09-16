Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Short Interest Up 171.4% in August

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of ORXGF stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Orca Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.

Get Orca Energy Group alerts:

Orca Energy Group Company Profile

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Orca Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.