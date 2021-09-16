Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Short Interest Up 171.4% in August

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of ORXGF stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Orca Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.
Orca Energy Group Company Profile
