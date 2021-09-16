O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 29,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $600.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $621.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.27. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

