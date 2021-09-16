ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko Sells 2,801 Shares

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,801 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $70,081.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Jacob Chacko sold 2,942 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $73,785.36.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $150,182.91.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $985.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.