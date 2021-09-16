ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Sells $93,624.16 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $93,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Jacob Chacko sold 2,801 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $70,081.02.

On Friday, September 10th, Jacob Chacko sold 2,942 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $73,785.36.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91.

NASDAQ:ORIC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 174,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.91.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,498,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after acquiring an additional 619,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 359,957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after acquiring an additional 198,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 133,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

