Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $18.45. Oscar Health shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 7,172 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 1,074,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,633,399.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 24,014 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $412,320.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,498,709 shares of company stock valued at $51,591,809.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.