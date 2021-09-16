O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.52 and last traded at $43.41. 121,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 59,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.49% of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

