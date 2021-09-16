OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.720-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $92.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,315. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.83.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

