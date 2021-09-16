Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Trading Up 0.7%

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.55 and last traded at C$15.39. Approximately 197,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 382,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OR shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price (down previously from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.83. The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 256.41%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

