OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Update

OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 805,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NHHHF opened at 0.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.18. OTCMKTS:NHHHF has a 12-month low of 0.02 and a 12-month high of 0.33.

Get OTCMKTS:NHHHF alerts:

About OTCMKTS:NHHHF

FuelPositive Corp. provides electrical energy storage solutions and related technologies. It operates on the principle and belief that a fundamental breakthrough in energy storage will be the catalyst for positive environmental and economic change globally. The company was founded by Ian Clifford in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:NHHHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:NHHHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.