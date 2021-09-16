OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Update

OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 805,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NHHHF opened at 0.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.18. OTCMKTS:NHHHF has a 12-month low of 0.02 and a 12-month high of 0.33.
