OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OZMLF. Royal Bank of Canada cut OZ Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. raised OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OZ Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

OZ Minerals stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78. OZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.