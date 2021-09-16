PAC Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $535,057.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $224.38 million and approximately $535,057.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00017944 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001641 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007678 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,417,612,875 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

