PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Hits New 12-Month High at $648.50

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 648.50 ($8.47) and last traded at GBX 648.50 ($8.47), with a volume of 54082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 645.50 ($8.43).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAGE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PageGroup to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PageGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 621 ($8.11).

Get PageGroup alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The stock has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 613.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 571.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 31.41 ($0.41) dividend. This is a positive change from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

PageGroup Company Profile (LON:PAGE)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.