PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Sells $520,203.33 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $520,203.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Howard Wilson sold 6,830 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $308,374.50.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,097. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.48.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PD shares. CIBC raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,173,000 after buying an additional 1,097,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,045,000 after purchasing an additional 953,424 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,651,000 after purchasing an additional 834,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,303,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

