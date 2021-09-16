Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Up 3.2%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s stock price shot up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $27.96. 898,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 61,816,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion and a PE ratio of -24.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.59.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $16,604,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,843,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,039,027 shares of company stock worth $168,913,408. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 73,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 414.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 65,453 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

