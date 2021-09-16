Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.02% from the stock’s previous close.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $479.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $495.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $413.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.70.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

