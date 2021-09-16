Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $525.00 at Truist

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price increased by Truist from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s current price.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.13.

PANW stock opened at $479.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $495.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.70.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

