Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “
PCRFY opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. Panasonic has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $14.55.
About Panasonic
Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.
