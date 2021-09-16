Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

PCRFY opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. Panasonic has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Panasonic had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $16.38 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Panasonic will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

