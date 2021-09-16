Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,758.40

Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,758.40 ($36.04) and traded as high as GBX 2,904.70 ($37.95). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 2,880 ($37.63), with a volume of 111,389 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 22.94 and a quick ratio of 22.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,758.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,688.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 5.09.

Pantheon International Company Profile (LON:PIN)

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

