Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.10

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.10 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 61.90 ($0.81). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 61.40 ($0.80), with a volume of 6,485,035 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Pantheon Resources from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £425.66 million and a P/E ratio of -24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

