Pareto Securities Upgrades Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) to “Buy”

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $340.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $340.00.

LNDNF stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $36.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

