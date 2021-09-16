PARK CIRCLE Co Invests $33,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 19.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,776. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,368 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

