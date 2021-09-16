Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,834,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,704 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $161,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PK opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. Equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

