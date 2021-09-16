Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRRWF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

PRRWF stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Park Lawn has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $29.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

