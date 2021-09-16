Particl (PART) Market Cap Reaches $23.63 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, Particl has traded up 57.3% against the dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $23.63 million and approximately $41,647.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00004273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014132 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009549 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.20 or 0.00701132 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,559,422 coins and its circulating supply is 11,534,869 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

