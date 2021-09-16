Patientory (PTOY) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.37 Million

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $5,751.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Patientory Profile

Patientory is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

