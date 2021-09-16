Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patterson Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 158.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Patterson Companies worth $23,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.