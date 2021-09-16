Paul K. Lackey, Jr. Sells 688 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,077.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AAON opened at $65.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average of $66.72. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.55.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAON. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AAON by 2,441.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

