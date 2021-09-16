Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,475 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $63,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Paylocity by 281.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

Paylocity stock opened at $273.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.35. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $139.31 and a 1-year high of $275.45.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total transaction of $5,821,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,132 shares of company stock valued at $24,610,827 over the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

