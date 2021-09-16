Pendragon (LON:PDG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Pendragon stock opened at GBX 18.60 ($0.24) on Wednesday. Pendragon has a 52 week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £259.83 million and a P/E ratio of -10.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.21.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

