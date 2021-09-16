PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PFSI. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

NYSE PFSI opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 52,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.32 per share, with a total value of $3,279,216.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,200. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 30.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

